Man held for bid to carry meat and liquor to Tirumala

The TTD vigilance and security sleuths on Wednesday took a former video journalist of a reputed Telugu television channel into custody for allegedly trying to smuggle huge quantities of liquor and meat to Tirumala.

Possession, carrying and consumption of liquor, meat and cigarettes is strictly prohibited atop the hill town.

The incident came into light when the vigilance and security sleuths manning the Alipiri security toll plaza at Tirupati stumbled upon the prohibited articles which were found hidden under the front seat of the car driven by the accused, identified as N. Venkatamuni.

The sleuths seized six full bottles of branded whisky, two full bottles of vodka, two litres of loose alcohol besides five kg of chicken from the vehicle, and after preliminary enquiries handed over the accused to Tirumala Two Town police who registered a case against him.

TTD VSO Prabhakar said the accused also possessed an identity card of an electronic news channel.