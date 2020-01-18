Man held for alleged sexual assault on daughter

The police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old farm worker at a village of Vedurukuppam mandal, on the charges of repeated sexual assault on his daughter aged 12.

According to information, the man had two wives. Two of the daughters of his second spouse, studying at a nearby town, stay in a government girls’ welfare hostel there. The 12-year-old, studying 6th class, used to come home during holidays. A few months ago, he took advantage of the absence of his wife who was working at a field, and reportedly raped the girl, and continued the assaults whenever the girl came home. On January 15, he had allegedly repeated his heinous act on the minor girl. Unable to bear the trauma, the girl had informed the matter to her mother, who in turn approached the police, leading to the man’s arrest under the Pocso Act.

Deputy SP (Puttur) Murali Krishna said that the girl was taken to the area hospital for medical examination and the samples were sent to the forensic lab in Hyderabad. “Based on the report, we will proceed further in the case,” he said.