Man held for adulteration of milk in Punganur

The Punganur Rural police on Monday arrested a milk trader on charges of supplying adulterated milk to local dairies.

Acting on complaints from local dairies, the police and the officials of the food department raided the residence of Ashok Kumar (30) at Biyyapupalle village of Chowdepalle mandal. The officials seized some chemicals and milk powder from the spot.

Circle Inspector Madhusudhan Reddy said the accused used to allegedly mix certain chemicals and sunflower oil with milk powder, thus producing thick liquid. He would later mix it with the regular milk procured from the farmers. The adulterated stocks were supplied to local dairy farms. This used to reportedly fetch about ₹20,000 a month to the accused.

The police officer said the samples collected from the accused were sent to the forensic lab in Hyderabad. Further investigation is on.