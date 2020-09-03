Man held for abusing Dalit woman

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 September 2020 23:32 IST

The Gajuwaka police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly abusing and intimidating a 27-year-old tribal woman, who works as a junior assistant at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Gajuwaka, on Thursday.

The accused, identified as M. Krishna Rao (55), a document writer, would allegedly threaten the victim, M. Vujaya, to get his documents registered despite not having full information and supporting papers, Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Suresh Babu told a press conference here.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police stating that Krishna Rao would obstruct her from attending work and insult her by passing casteist slurs. He would also goad the office staff into exploiting her, she said in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police (SC/ST Cell) investigated the case, visited the Sub-Registrar’s office and examined the witnesses and recorded their statements. An investigation revealed that Krishna Rao was abusing and threatening the woman. Police arrested Krishna Rao and registered a case under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-2015.