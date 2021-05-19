Man held, five vials of Remdesivir seized in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 May 2021 23:17 IST

The drugs control officials arrested a man and seized five Remdesivir injections from his possession in a decoy operation near Jagannadha temple on Wednesday.

D. Suneeta, Drugs Inspector (Vigilance and Intelligence), along with Ch. Laxmoji, CI (V & E), on the instructions of Director General, Drugs Control Administration (DCA), conducted the operation.

Ms. Suneeta contacted one Ashok over telephone, posing a relative of a COVID patient. He demanded ₹1.35 lakh (₹27,000 per vial). He gave the number of one Durga Prasad who asked her to wait near Jagannadha temple. Another person R. Amarnadh delivered the vials. He was nabbed by the CI Vigilance and P. Kalyani, Drugs Inspector, Visakhapatnam (Sales). During interrogation, he confessed that the vials were sent by his friend N. Srinivasa Reddy from Hyderabad.

A case has been registered under Section 18 (C ) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.