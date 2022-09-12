Man hacks wife to death near Kuppam

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
September 12, 2022 18:48 IST

A farm worker allegedly hacked his wife to death at Settigani Kuruburu village of Shantipuram mandal of Kuppam Assembly constituency on Sunday night, and surrendered at the Rallabudugu police station on Monday. 

According to the police, Munemma and Murugesh, in their 50s, lived as farmworkers in the village. Murugesh reportedly opposed the idea of performing the marriage of his son, which took place on Friday, stating that the family was in financial trouble. Despite his reservations, his wife took the lead and performed the son’s marriage with the support of her relatives. The police said Murugesh also allegedly suspected that the person with whom his wife was in a relationship had supported the marriage. 

Against this backdrop, the couple had a bitter quarrel on Sunday night, when Murugesh picked up a sickle and allegedly hit Munemma on the neck and shoulder. The woman was rushed to the area hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police registered a case and sent the accused for remand.

