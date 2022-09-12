Andhra Pradesh

Man hacks wife to death near Kuppam

A farm worker allegedly hacked his wife to death at Settigani Kuruburu village of Shantipuram mandal of Kuppam Assembly constituency on Sunday night, and surrendered at the Rallabudugu police station on Monday. 

According to the police, Munemma and Murugesh, in their 50s, lived as farmworkers in the village. Murugesh reportedly opposed the idea of performing the marriage of his son, which took place on Friday, stating that the family was in financial trouble. Despite his reservations, his wife took the lead and performed the son’s marriage with the support of her relatives. The police said Murugesh also allegedly suspected that the person with whom his wife was in a relationship had supported the marriage. 

Against this backdrop, the couple had a bitter quarrel on Sunday night, when Murugesh picked up a sickle and allegedly hit Munemma on the neck and shoulder. The woman was rushed to the area hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police registered a case and sent the accused for remand.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 6:50:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-hacks-wife-to-death-near-kuppam/article65882742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY