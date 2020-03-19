Man hacks neighbour to death in Agency

Two persons were allegedly murdered in a drunken brawl at Varlamamidi village under G. Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam district, late on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as V. Suri Babu (35) and R. Chaitanya Raju (40), both farmers.

Inspector of G. Madugula police station T. Srinivasa Rao said that Suri Babu was organising a family function at his home on Tuesday night. As he lived in a small house, he sent some of his relatives to the house of his neighbour R. Lakshmi to rest for the night.

However, when Lakshmi’s husband Chaitanya Raju reached home in an inebriated condition, he flew into a rage and picked up a fight with his wife asking her why she allowed strangers into the house without his permission.

Chaitanya Raju then stormed to Suri Babu’s house and entered into a heated argument with him. In a fit of rage, he picked up an axe and allegedly hacked Suri Babu to death. After killing him, Chaitanya Raju tried to flee from the spot.

Suri Babu’s brothers V. Chinnayya and V. Bonju Babu then chased Chaitanya Raju and thrashed him with sticks and stones. Chaitanya Raju sustained fatal injuries and succumbed soon after. Suri Babu’s brothers fled the spot after Chaitanya Raju’s death.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted both the bodies to hospital for a post-mortem on Wednesday.

A case has been registered and a search launched for Chinnayya and Bonju Babu. An investigation is on.