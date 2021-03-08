Man hacks his siblings to death

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother and sister, at Kovvada village in Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district, on Sunday.

Police said G. Ramakrishna killed his elder sister Jayamma and elder brother Sanyasi Rao using a sharp-edged weapon as he was vexed over not being paid his share of the compensation amount that was given by the government in lieu of their land that was acquired for the proposed Kovvada nuclear power plant.

Ramakrishna allegedly attacked Sanyasi Rao first and later killed his sister when she tried to come to the latter’s defence.

Srikakulam DSP M. Mahendra and other police officials sent the bodies for post-mortem. Ramakrishna was arrested and would be produced in court, police said.