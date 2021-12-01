Man gives new lease of life to 28-year-old son born with single kidney

Kidney transplanted successfully at a city hospital

A 28-year-old man suffering from chronic kidney disease was given a new lease of life by his father, who donated a kidney. Suresh Kumar of Tenali was born with only one functional kidney which deteriorated over time.

In a press conference here on Wednesday, doctors of Capital Hospitals, who performed the transplantation surgery, said that both the donor and the recipient were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Doctors said Suresh Kumar and his 55-year-old father, Ravi Kumar of Tenali, in the neighbouring Guntur district, initially approached nephrologist and transplantation physician Pavan Kumar Perugu, who upon examination found high levels of creatinine and damage to the only kidney. Mr. Suresh was advised to undergo transplantation given his health condition.

“Having advanced continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) dialysis, laser, laparoscopic, endoscopic facilities and others, we performed our first kidney transplantation successfully on November 22,” said Capital Hospitals managing director M. Harish.

The transplantation was funded by the State's Dr. YSR Arogyasri Scheme. Along with Dr. Pavan Kumar, D. Trivedi, general surgeon M. Sridhar, anaesthesiologists Ch. Murali Krishna and Ch. Archana were the team of doctors who performed the transplantation, he said. Hospital medical director V. Suresh Kumar, COO Sivarama Krishna and others were present.