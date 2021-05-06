Man gets two different results for COVID-19 test

VIJAYAWADA

06 May 2021 23:46 IST

One message says he is ‘positive’, the other ‘negative’

In a stray incident, an asymptomatic man tested ‘positive’ for COVID only to be told that he tested 'negative' after a week even without giving a second sample.

For reasons not known, he received two test results for a single sample he gave 10 days ago.

The 29-year-old man, Sudheer (name changed), living with his aged parents in the city tested positive on April 29 after which he went into self-isolation in one of the rooms in his house.

Sudheer gave his sample at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in his area as directed by the State’s COVID helpline 104 in a hassle-free manner.

After stressing out for a week under isolation with medication, Mr. Sudheer, who did not experience any symptom, decided to get tested soon and end isolation. However, to his surprise and shock, the government sent him a message and a test report, on Wednesday, which says he tested negative.

“A relative of my friend whom I met two weeks ago tested positive and for the safety of my parents, I contacted 104 and went for testing. I gave the sample at Patamata on the 25th and after an anxious wait, the result came positive on 29th. Six days later, another test report was sent to my mobile saying the result was negative,” Mr. Sudheer, a private employee, said.

“After going through both test reports I found that the sample IDs were different and collection time varied by an hour same day. Similarly, the samples were tested six days apart and I understood that an extra sample was attached to my identity. Unfortunately, there was no way to find which was my actual sample,” he said.

“I spoke to 104 personnel who told me there were two test results under my Aadhaar. Even they couldn’t ascertain which was my sample and asked me to continue to stay isolated and get tested after a few days again,” Mr. Sudheer said.

“I was happy the sample collection process was good but the result got delayed and mixed up causing me tension all these days. At the end of the day, I was relieved as none in the family showed any symptoms,” he added.