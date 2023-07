July 04, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old man, identified as D. Srinu, to seven years in jail for driving his wife to suicide in a 2019 domestic-violence case under Peddapuram police station limits in Kakinada district. According to an official release issued by the Kakinada police, the victim, D. Vimala Kumari (36), ended her life in her house. The court also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on the convict.