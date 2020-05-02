Man gets new lease of life after delicate bypass

A team of doctors headed by cardiothoracic surgeon Gunturu Varun gave a new lease of life to a 32-year-old man who lost a kidney and was on the verge of losing his other one because of an aneurysm in his abdominal aorta.

The medical team saved the man’s life by performing a rare bypass surgery.

The team of doctors belonging to Capital Hospitals diagnosed the patient, who complained of severe abdominal pain and numbness in both limbs, as suffering from a case of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) that was on the verge of rupture and turning into an infected Mycotic Aneurysm.

The abdominal aorta cut off a little above the level of the right renal artery causing severe vascular compromise (shortage of blood) to the abdominal organs and lower limbs causing pain in the stomach and numbness to the limbs.

An emergency surgery was taken up despite the COVID-19 crisis on April 18.

The patient had only one partially functioning kidney. Salvaging it was a huge surgical challenge, Dr Varun told The Hindu.

The life of the man could however be saved by performing a bypass to the AAA and the damaged kidney. The patient who was admitted on April 17 was discharged on May 1.