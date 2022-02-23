Man gets lifer for rape, murder of woman 

He was sentenced to 10-year RI for another offence

A 37-year-old man from Chirala was convicted of rape and murder of a woman and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life by a court here on Wednesday.

Prakasam II Additional District and Sessions Judge M.A. Somasekar found the man, P. Kishore, guilty of offences under IPC section 302 and awarded him life imprisonment. The man was also asked to pay a fine of ₹2,000, and in default, to undergo simple imprisonment for two months.

He was also convicted of an offence under IPC 376 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. He was imposed a fine of ₹2,000 and in default would undergo simple imprisonment for two months. Both the sentences would run concurrently, the judge said.

The accused has been in judicial custody since January 14, 2019.