ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets lifer for killing dental student in Guntur last year

December 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man has been awarded life imprisonment for the murder of a student in Guntur district last year.

Y.V.S.B.G. Pardha Saradhi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Guntur, who pronounced the judgment on Monday, also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on the convict.

According to the prosecution, Manne Gnaneswar, 27, a resident of Ungutur mandal in Krishna district, killed a third-year dental student, Tapaswi, on December 5, 2022 in the Pedakakani police limits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

SP K. Arif Hafeez said swift investigation of the case by the police and the efforts put in by the government lawyers during the trial of the case, helped secure conviction of the accused within one year of committing the crime. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US