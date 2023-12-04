HamberMenu
Man gets lifer for killing dental student in Guntur last year

December 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man has been awarded life imprisonment for the murder of a student in Guntur district last year.

Y.V.S.B.G. Pardha Saradhi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Guntur, who pronounced the judgment on Monday, also imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on the convict.

According to the prosecution, Manne Gnaneswar, 27, a resident of Ungutur mandal in Krishna district, killed a third-year dental student, Tapaswi, on December 5, 2022 in the Pedakakani police limits.

SP K. Arif Hafeez said swift investigation of the case by the police and the efforts put in by the government lawyers during the trial of the case, helped secure conviction of the accused within one year of committing the crime. 

