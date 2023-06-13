HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life term for killing woman in West Godavari

June 13, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A local court on Monday (June 12) awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing a woman in January 2022 under the Undi police limits in West Godavari district.

T. Adinarayana killed K. Mounika after she demanded that he should marry her. The duo had been in a live-in relationship after she left her husband.

Bhimavaram DSP B. Srinath said that Mounika had pressurised Adinarayana to marry her as she was impregnated by him. In January 2022, Adinarayana invited her to an ice factory for a meeting and later hacked her to death, he added.

The court also imposed ₹5,000 fine on the convict.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.