Man gets life term for killing son

A 50-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to life for killing his 20-year-old son in Chirala on March 5 last year.

Prakasam district Principal Judge P.V. Jyotirmayi upheld the prosecution case that the man, Sk.Bujji, in an inebriated condition stabbed to death his son, Sk.Baji, with a knife for refusing to give him money. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 and asked the convict to undergo two months additional imprisonment in the event of non-payment of fine, Public Prosecutor S. Sivaramakrishna Prasad said.