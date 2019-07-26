Andhra Pradesh

Man gets life term for killing son

more-in

A 50-year-old man was on Thursday sentenced to life for killing his 20-year-old son in Chirala on March 5 last year.

Prakasam district Principal Judge P.V. Jyotirmayi upheld the prosecution case that the man, Sk.Bujji, in an inebriated condition stabbed to death his son, Sk.Baji, with a knife for refusing to give him money. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 and asked the convict to undergo two months additional imprisonment in the event of non-payment of fine, Public Prosecutor S. Sivaramakrishna Prasad said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2019 1:22:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-gets-life-term-for-killing-son/article28714511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY