ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life term for killing girl who refused to marry him in Kakinada district

February 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KAKINADA

The verdict came within five months of registering the case

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

A local court on Tuesday awarded life sentence to 27-year-old Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana for hacking a girl to death for rejecting his wedding proposal in October 2022 under Pedapudi police limits in Kakinada district.

The convict belongs to Rangampeta mandal in Kakinada district.  

The victim, Kada Devika (21), was hacked to death by the convict while she was on her way to a relatives’ house at Kandregula village in Karapa mandal. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official release, Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu said, “The verdict has come out in the murder case, registered under the Disha Bill, within 144 days. The convict will be shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison to serve life imprisonment.” The court also imposed ₹5,000 fine on the convict. 

Mr. Raveendranath Babu congratulated the police officials for completing the investigation on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US