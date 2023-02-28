Man gets life term for killing girl who refused to marry him in Kakinada district

February 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KAKINADA

A local court on Tuesday awarded life sentence to 27-year-old Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana for hacking a girl to death for rejecting his wedding proposal in October 2022 under Pedapudi police limits in Kakinada district.

The convict belongs to Rangampeta mandal in Kakinada district.

The victim, Kada Devika (21), was hacked to death by the convict while she was on her way to a relatives’ house at Kandregula village in Karapa mandal.

In an official release, Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu said, “The verdict has come out in the murder case, registered under the Disha Bill, within 144 days. The convict will be shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison to serve life imprisonment.” The court also imposed ₹5,000 fine on the convict.

Mr. Raveendranath Babu congratulated the police officials for completing the investigation on time.