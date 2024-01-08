ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life sentence for murdering live-in partner in Eluru

January 08, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - ELURU

The body of the woman was found on the banks of Polavaram right main canal in July 2020

The Hindu Bureau

A local court on January 8 (Monday) awarded life sentence to a man in connection with the murder of his 30-year-old live-in partner reported from Pedavegi police limits in Eluru district in July 2020. 

According to a release issued by the Eluru police, Gujjala Sandeep was convicted of murdering the woman by strangulating her with a scarf. The woman’s body was found on the banks of the Polavaram right main canal. 

“The convict and the victim were in a live-in relationship. The court awarded life imprisonment to Sandeep and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 fine on him,” the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US