Man gets life sentence for murdering live-in partner in Eluru

January 08, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - ELURU

A local court on January 8 (Monday) awarded life sentence to a man in connection with the murder of his 30-year-old live-in partner reported from Pedavegi police limits in Eluru district in July 2020.

According to a release issued by the Eluru police, Gujjala Sandeep was convicted of murdering the woman by strangulating her with a scarf. The woman’s body was found on the banks of the Polavaram right main canal.

“The convict and the victim were in a live-in relationship. The court awarded life imprisonment to Sandeep and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 fine on him,” the release said.

