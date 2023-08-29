Man gets life sentence for murder in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

August 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

A local court on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to a person in murder for the gain case reported under the Kalla police limits in 2021 in the West Godavari district.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, West Godavari SP U. Ravi Prakash said, “The convicted, Yalla Vijaya Kumar, has been awarded the life sentence for murdering Manukonda Karunamma (82) for stealing gold jewellery while she was sleeping in her house in June 2021. The court also awarded two years of imprisonment to another convicted in the case Tirumani Ramudu.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.