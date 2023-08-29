ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life sentence for murder in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

August 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A local court on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to a person in murder for the gain case reported under the Kalla police limits in 2021 in the West Godavari district.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, West Godavari SP U. Ravi Prakash said, “The convicted, Yalla Vijaya Kumar, has been awarded the life sentence for murdering Manukonda Karunamma (82) for stealing gold jewellery while she was sleeping in her house in June 2021. The court also awarded two years of imprisonment to another convicted in the case Tirumani Ramudu.”

