HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life sentence for murder in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

August 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A local court on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to a person in murder for the gain case reported under the Kalla police limits in 2021 in the West Godavari district.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, West Godavari SP U. Ravi Prakash said, “The convicted, Yalla Vijaya Kumar, has been awarded the life sentence for murdering Manukonda Karunamma (82) for stealing gold jewellery while she was sleeping in her house in June 2021. The court also awarded two years of imprisonment to another convicted in the case Tirumani Ramudu.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.