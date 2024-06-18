Man gets life sentence for killing sister in Kakinada

KAKINADA

A local court on Tuesday awarded life sentence to 46-year-old Borra Mohan Babu, for setting his sister ablaze, following a family dispute, in a murder case from 2022 in Kakinada city. A fine of ₹40,000 was imposed on top of the conviction.

According to an official release issued by the Kakinada Superintendent of Police S. Sateesh Kumar, Mr. Mohan Babu has been convicted for setting his sister, Koruprolu Kumari (49), on fire by pouring petrol on her in January 2022. The victim succumbed in the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) after battling for life for three days.

