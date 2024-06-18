GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life sentence for killing sister in Kakinada

Published - June 18, 2024 09:06 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

KAKINADA

A local court on Tuesday awarded life sentence to 46-year-old Borra Mohan Babu, for setting his sister ablaze, following a family dispute, in a murder case from 2022 in Kakinada city. A fine of ₹40,000 was imposed on top of the conviction.

According to an official release issued by the Kakinada Superintendent of Police S. Sateesh Kumar, Mr. Mohan Babu has been convicted for setting his sister, Koruprolu Kumari (49), on fire by pouring petrol on her in January 2022. The victim succumbed in the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) after battling for life for three days.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.