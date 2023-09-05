Man gets life sentence for killing brother’s wife in Kakinada district

September 05, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - KAKINADA

A local court has awarded a life sentence to a 39-year-old man for eliminating his brother’s wife by hitting her with a log following a minor dispute under Coringa police limits in Kakinada district.

In October 2018, the convicted, Polnati Srinivas, had hit his brother’s wife Polnati Madhavi, with a log at Patavala village in Kakinada district.

The convicted resorted to the extreme step after the victim did not listen to his proposal to stop using his space to clean the utensils on a daily basis.

In an official release, Kakinada SP S. Sateesh Kumar has said that a local court awarded life sentence to the convicted and imposed fine of ₹5000.

