ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life sentence for killing brother’s wife in Kakinada district

September 05, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

A local court has awarded a life sentence to a 39-year-old man for eliminating his brother’s wife by hitting her with a log following a minor dispute under Coringa police limits in Kakinada district. 

In October 2018, the convicted, Polnati Srinivas, had hit his brother’s wife Polnati Madhavi, with a log at Patavala village in Kakinada district. 

The convicted resorted to the extreme step after the victim did not listen to his proposal to stop using his space to clean the utensils on a daily basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official release, Kakinada SP S. Sateesh Kumar has said that a local court awarded life sentence to the convicted and imposed fine of ₹5000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US