Dowry death: man gets life imprisonment

Mahila Sessions Court Judge G. Prabhavathi on Friday awarded life imprisonment to Akula Rajendra Prasad and slapped a three-year jail term on his mother, A. Siva Leela, in a dowry death case.

The accused, Prasad, had killed his wife, A. Roja, son Vijay Sagar (8 months) and her grandmother, Koragani Venkatamma, after dousing them in petrol.

The horrific deaths had sent shockwaves across the State in 2015, generating an outcry for justice.

According to Two Town police, the accused Rajendra Prasad, who is a native of Yerrabalem village in Guntur district, married Roja, native of Chittinagar, Vijayawada, in 2014.

Roja’s family members had given Rajendra Prasad’s family ₹2 lakh in cash, and 20 tolas of gold jewellery, besides a two-storied building, which was registered on the name of Venkatamma, as dowry.

The accused started harassing his wife to transfer the property on her name. In July 2015, Rajendra Prasad quarrelled over the issue at her parent's house, poured petrol on Roja, her son and Venkatamma, and set them on fire.

The Judge imposed ₹7,000 fine on Prasad and ₹2,000 fine on his mother, the police said.