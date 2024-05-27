ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment in POCSO case

Published - May 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) special court in Kurnool on Monday delivered a significant judgment in the case involving the rape of a seven-year-old girl. The accused, Boya Rangamuni, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹20,000. This distressing incident occurred in Bommanahalli of Holagunda mandal in Kurnool district on August 13, 2021.

Following the incident, the police promptly filed a case under the POCSO Act, leading to the trial proceedings in the Kurnool POCSO Sessional Court. Subsequently, the court established the guilt of the accused.

