Man gets life imprisonment in POCSO case

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) special court in Kurnool on Monday delivered a significant judgment in the case involving the rape of a seven-year-old girl. The accused, Boya Rangamuni, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹20,000. This distressing incident occurred in Bommanahalli of Holagunda mandal in Kurnool district on August 13, 2021.

Following the incident, the police promptly filed a case under the POCSO Act, leading to the trial proceedings in the Kurnool POCSO Sessional Court. Subsequently, the court established the guilt of the accused.