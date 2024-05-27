GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man gets life imprisonment in POCSO case

Published - May 27, 2024 07:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) special court in Kurnool on Monday delivered a significant judgment in the case involving the rape of a seven-year-old girl. The accused, Boya Rangamuni, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹20,000. This distressing incident occurred in Bommanahalli of Holagunda mandal in Kurnool district on August 13, 2021.

Following the incident, the police promptly filed a case under the POCSO Act, leading to the trial proceedings in the Kurnool POCSO Sessional Court. Subsequently, the court established the guilt of the accused.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.