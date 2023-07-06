Man gets life imprisonment in murder case in Guntur

July 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

An accused in a murder case, Angalakurti Pullarao, was convicted and awarded life term by a court in Guntur.

Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez said that Pullarao and his father A. Mangaraju killed Sk. Naga Kumar.

Guntur Second Additional Sessions Judge V.A.L. Satyavati pronounced judgment on Wednesday sentencing Pullarao to undergo life imprisonment and also pay a fine of ₹500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hafeez said that the other accused Mangaraju died during trial.

The case was registered at Pattabhipuram police station in 2020, said Circle Inspector S.V. Rajasekhar Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.