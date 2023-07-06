ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment in murder case in Guntur

July 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in a murder case, Angalakurti Pullarao, was convicted and awarded life term by a court in Guntur.

Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez said that Pullarao and his father A. Mangaraju killed Sk. Naga Kumar.

Guntur Second Additional Sessions Judge V.A.L. Satyavati pronounced judgment on Wednesday sentencing Pullarao to undergo life imprisonment and also pay a fine of ₹500.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hafeez said that the other accused Mangaraju died during trial.

The case was registered at Pattabhipuram police station in 2020, said Circle Inspector S.V. Rajasekhar Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US