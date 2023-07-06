HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets life imprisonment in murder case in Guntur

July 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

An accused in a murder case, Angalakurti Pullarao, was convicted and awarded life term by a court in Guntur.

Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez said that Pullarao and his father A. Mangaraju killed Sk. Naga Kumar.

Guntur Second Additional Sessions Judge V.A.L. Satyavati pronounced judgment on Wednesday sentencing Pullarao to undergo life imprisonment and also pay a fine of ₹500.

Mr. Hafeez said that the other accused Mangaraju died during trial.

The case was registered at Pattabhipuram police station in 2020, said Circle Inspector S.V. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.