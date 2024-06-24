Man gets life imprisonment in girl’s murder in Proddatur

The Proddatur II Additional District Judge Court in YSR district on Monday sentenced Chintakunta Naveen Kumar to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh after he was found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old B. Tech student, in Proddatur town in July 2017.

Naveen Kumar, who was then 28, a resident of Rajupalem in the present Palnadu district, used to stay with his friends at a complex in Proddatur. The family of the victim was residing on the first floor of the same building. On July 21, 2017, the accused was given a lift by the girl to their locality after the former’s bike went out of fuel.

After reaching home, the deceased asked Naveen Kumar to take her bike to fetch petrol and suggested that he could return the vehicle later. However, finding the girl alone at home, the youth barged into the house, forcing her to submit to him. When the girl raised an alarm, Naveen Kumar fearing that he would be exposed, slit her throat with a knife, killing her.

The Proddatur II Town police who registered a case gathered evidence against the accused, including the CCTV footage of his movements on the girl’s bike after the murder, and him purchasing new clothes at a textile shop to dump his blood-stained pair. After seven years, the court pronounced its judgment.