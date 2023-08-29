ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment for sexually abusing minor daughter in Andhra Pradesh

August 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Anantapur POCSO Court has sentenced man to life imprisonment after convicting him sexually abusing his minor daughter.

The convict, Talapula Babjan hailing from Kadiri town, was arrested on charges of impregnating his minor daughter, a ninth-class student, in 2018. Investigations by Deputy Superintendent of Police Srilakshmi revealed that Babjan had sexually abused his daughter for nearly three months.

Babjan was booked under the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict and directed the State government to provide a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy hailed the verdict as a result of the conviction-based policing measures initiated by the Police Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US