Man gets life imprisonment for sexually abusing minor daughter in Andhra Pradesh

August 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A.D. Rangarajan

The Anantapur POCSO Court has sentenced man to life imprisonment after convicting him sexually abusing his minor daughter.

The convict, Talapula Babjan hailing from Kadiri town, was arrested on charges of impregnating his minor daughter, a ninth-class student, in 2018. Investigations by Deputy Superintendent of Police Srilakshmi revealed that Babjan had sexually abused his daughter for nearly three months.

Babjan was booked under the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict and directed the State government to provide a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the victim.

Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy hailed the verdict as a result of the conviction-based policing measures initiated by the Police Department.

