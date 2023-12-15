GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man gets life imprisonment for raping 6-year-old girl

December 15, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The POCSO court in Anantapur on Friday sentenced a man, Gajula Prabhakar, to life imprisonment after he was guilty of raping a 6-year-old girl in a remote village of Gummagatta mandal of Kalyanadurgam assembly constituency, reported in March 2020. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5000 on the accused, besides directing the officials concerned to pay a compensation of ₹3 lakhs to the victim.

According to the police, Gajula Nagaraju lured the child to an isolated location on the pretext of getting her some eatables and raped her. The Kalyanadurgam police registered a case on a complaint filed by the parents.

