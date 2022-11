November 25, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - KAKINADA

A local court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife by pouring chemicals on her in 2014 under Thimmapuram police limits in the erstwhile East Godavari district.

According to an official release issued by Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu, Merugu Lovaraju had killed his 25-year-old wife Subhadra after suspecting her fidelity.