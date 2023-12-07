ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife in Chittoor

December 07, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A D Rangarajan
The Sixth Additional Sessions Judge’s court in Chittoor awarded life sentence to a man after convicting him of murdering his wife.

Jagadeeswara Reddy (40) slit the throat of his wife Sushmita (34), suspecting her fidelity, at their house in Agraharam village of Irala mandal in May 2020. Their daughter registered a police complaint.

The police arrested Jagadeeswara Reddy from Y.S. Gate locality and sent him to remand. Sixth Additional Sessions Judge Shanti, after hearing the case on December 7 (Thursday), awarded life imprisonment to Jagadeeswara Reddy.

Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy appreciated the police and prosecution teams.

CONNECT WITH US