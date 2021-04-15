Man gets heart transplant under Aarogyasri at Bengaluru

VIJAYAWADA

15 April 2021 23:38 IST

The treatment cost, ₹11 lakh, was covered under the State govt. scheme

A 62-year-old farmer from Chittoor district successfully underwent a heart transplantation under the State’s YSR Aarogyasri scheme at a hospital in Bengaluru.

Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust CEO Dr. A. Mallikarjuna, in a release, said the beneficiary, M. Krishna Reddy, a poor farmer from the Punganuru municipality, was suffering from a heart disease for the past four years.

The surgery was performed at M.S. Ramaiah Narayana Hrudayalaya Heart Care Centre on April 12 and the cost of the treatment, ₹11 lakh, was provided by the State government under the scheme.

Second surgery

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the State government had facilitated treatment in hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities under the scheme in November 2019 and many were benefiting from it. He said this was the second such surgery conducted in Bengaluru.

Mr. Reddy and his family thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending the scheme to multi-speciality hospitals in other States.