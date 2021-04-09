Man gets death penalty for killing pregnant wife

VIJAYAWADA

09 April 2021 01:04 IST

Mahila Sessions Court Judge G. Prathibha Devi awarded the death penalty to Bathula Nambiar alias Sujith, who killed his wife, Sailaja (29) by setting her ablaze.

The incident occurred in Krishnalanka in June, 2019. Sailaja, a school teacher, was six months pregnant.

According to the police, Sujith, native of Jonnapadu in Gudivada mandal in Krishna district, married Sailaja of Koduru mandal in December 2018. The couple was staying at Fakirugudem. Sujith was working as lecturer in a college in Gudivada.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused started harassing his wife for additional dowry. On June 15, 2019, Sujith doused her with petrol and set her ablaze when she was asleep.

Neighbours who rushed to the spot, shifted the pregnant woman to hospital, where she said that her husband was harassing for dowry and set her ablaze. She died after some time.

Following a complaint lodged by Sailaja’s father, the Krishnalanka police arrested the accused. The judge after examining 18 witnesses in the case awarded capital punishment to the accused.