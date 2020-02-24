Man gets death for rape, murder of 6-year-old

CHITTOOR

24 February 2020 23:47 IST

The incident happened in November last in a Chittoor village

The First Additional District Court in Chittoor on Monday awarded the death sentence to accused Mohammad Rafi (27) in the sensational rape and murder of a six-year-old-girl. The incident took place on the night of November 6 at a function hall at Angallu village, near Madanapalle.

Mohammad Rafi, a resident of Angallu village working as a lorry cleaner, abducted the girl from the function hall luring her with some eatables, sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death before throwing her body into a 30-foot ditch.

On complaint from the parents, the Madanapalle police launched a search around the function hall. The CC camera footage showed Rafi taking away the girl. On November 7, the girl’s body was found in the ditch nearby.

After getting vital clues from some locals in Angallu village, the police formed a 100-member team and finally arrested Rafi near Madanapalle after 10 days, after laying a trap for him, when he escaped to Chhattisgarh. The incident led to widespread protests all over the district and elsewhere in the State.

Charge sheet in 17 days

The Madanapalle police filed the charge sheet within 17 days of Rafi’s arrest under the POCSO Act, and produced him before the First Additional District Court. Statements of 41 witnesses were recorded. The accused was brought to the court twice in February. Within 90 days of filing of the charge sheet, the trial was completed, and the verdict announced.

Additional Public Prosecutor Lokanatha Reddy told the media that it was the first case under the POCSO Act in Chittoor district to be awarded the death sentence.

Judge Venkata Harinath said the date pertaining to the execution of the hanging of Rafi would be announced by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Earlier, Rafi had pleaded with the judge that he was innocent, and that he had to look after his parents, wife and children.

SP Senthil Kumar appreciated Deputy SP Ravi Manohar Achari and his team for completing the charge sheet procedures in record 17 days.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim paid homage to her portrait at their residence in their village, and hailed the Madanapalle police and Chittoor court for doing them justice in a record time.