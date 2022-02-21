Man gets 4-year jail for unlicensed sale of drugs

The First Additional District and Sessions Court, Machilipatnam, awarded four years’ imprisonment besides imposing ₹1.20 lakh fine on N. Satya Nukaraju of Nuzvid, for running a drug store without licence.

Officials of the Drug Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids and sealed the unauthorised medical shop. They filed a case in the court in 2010.

The court awarded the punishment on Monday, under the Drug Control Act, 1940, said the DCA officials.