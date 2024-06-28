ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets 24-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Chittoor

Published - June 28, 2024 09:28 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The case was reported from a village in Gudupalle mandal of Kuppam Assembly constituency in July 2014

K. Umashanker

The IX Additional District Judge Court, here, on June 28 (Friday) sentenced one C. Devaraj to 24 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000, after convicting him in a case of rape of a 14-year-old girl reported from a village in Gudupalle mandal of Kuppam Assembly constituency in July 2014.

The victim, a ninth-class student then, was going to her school when Devaraj (then aged 26) convinced her that he would drop her at the school on his bike. En route, he took the girl to an isolated spot and raped her. He fled after the crime.

Later, the girl went home and told her parents about it. A complaint was lodged at the Gudupalle police station. A criminal case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC was registered by then Kuppam Circle Inspector K. Venugopal. Devaraj was arrested three days after the incident.

