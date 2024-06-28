GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets 24-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Chittoor

The case was reported from a village in Gudupalle mandal of Kuppam Assembly constituency in July 2014

Published - June 28, 2024 09:28 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The IX Additional District Judge Court, here, on June 28 (Friday) sentenced one C. Devaraj to 24 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000, after convicting him in a case of rape of a 14-year-old girl reported from a village in Gudupalle mandal of Kuppam Assembly constituency in July 2014.

The victim, a ninth-class student then, was going to her school when Devaraj (then aged 26) convinced her that he would drop her at the school on his bike. En route, he took the girl to an isolated spot and raped her. He fled after the crime.

Later, the girl went home and told her parents about it. A complaint was lodged at the Gudupalle police station. A criminal case under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC was registered by then Kuppam Circle Inspector K. Venugopal. Devaraj was arrested three days after the incident.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.