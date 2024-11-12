 />
Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore district Special POCSO Court also slaps the convict with ₹23,000 fine

Published - November 12, 2024 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Nellore district Special POCSO Court Judge S. Suma, on Tuesday, sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed ₹23,000 fine for raping a minor in 2021.

The court found Mastan Babu, 20, of Bhudanam village in Chillakuru mandal, guilty of accosting and raping a 13-year-old girl when she was proceeding to the open toilet behind her house three years ago.

A case was registered in the Chillakuru police station under Cr. No.62/2021 under sections 366, 342 IPC and Sec 3(a) r/w 4(2) of POCSO Act 2012.

Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu appreciated the investigating officer Srinivasa Reddy and the public prosecutor Sailaja Reddy for achieving conviction.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:58 pm IST

