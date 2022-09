ADVERTISEMENT

The POCSO Court awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for an accused for sexually abusing a minor girl, under the Ibrahimpatnam police limits in NTR district.

The accused, T. Nagarjuna of Sundarayya Nagar, sexually exploited the victim in 2017 by promising to marry her. Following a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The court also imposed ₹10,000 fine on the accused, the police said.