Man gets 10 years of imprisonment for raping minor in Konaseema

December 01, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - KAKINADA

A local court has awarded ten years of imprisonment to a man who was convicted in minor girl rape case reported under Kothapeta police limits in the erstwhile East Godavari district.

According to an official release issued by Dr. B .R. Ambedkar Konaseema SP S. Sreedhar, Kakinada POCSO Special Court has awarded the ten-years of imprisonment and fine of ₹1000 to the convicted, identified as Ch. Prasad, on November 30.

Prasad has been found guilty in the case, in which he raped a minor girl under the Kothapeta police limits in 2016.

