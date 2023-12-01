HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man gets 10 years of imprisonment for raping minor in Konaseema

Kakinada POCSO Special Court has awarded the ten-years of imprisonment and fine of ₹1000 to the convicted

December 01, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

A local court has awarded ten years of imprisonment to a man who was convicted in minor girl rape case reported under Kothapeta police limits in the erstwhile East Godavari district. 

According to an official release issued by Dr. B .R. Ambedkar Konaseema SP S. Sreedhar, Kakinada POCSO Special Court has awarded the ten-years of imprisonment and fine of ₹1000 to the convicted, identified as Ch. Prasad, on November 30.

Prasad has been found guilty in the case, in which he raped a minor girl under the Kothapeta police limits in 2016.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.