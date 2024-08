The Rajamahendravaram city police on Sunday seized 443 kg of ganja during a vehicle check on the national highway at Diwan Cheruvu area. In an official release, South Zone DSP M. Ambika Prasad said that a gang of three people had loaded the ganja in a van from agency area in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and planned to supply it in the State of Tamil Nadu. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Diwakar of Tamil Nadu, has been arrested and the investigation is on.

