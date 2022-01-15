Man from Odisha arrested in dacoity case

Five more accused are yet to be nabbed, say police

The district police arrested a 31-year-old Odisha-based man for allegedly being involved in a dacoity on the ghat road at Darakonda, under G.K Veedhi Police Station limits, on Friday night. Five more persons who were involved in the case along with him are yet to be nabbed. The arrested was identified as Pradeep Sardar of Malkangiri District, Odisha.

The police have recovered four tola gold ornaments from him.

According to Circle Inspector of G.K Veedhi Police Station, G. Ashok Kumar, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, B Krishna Rao, the G.K Veedhi Police, Sileru Police and Central Crime Station (CCS) have formed three teams and arrested Pradeep Sardar. He said that last year, the gang members had intercepted a few persons on the ghat road and escaped with the property. He said that manhunt has been launched to nab other members of the gang.

Sileru Police Station SI, T Ravi Kumar and CCS SI L .Himagiri were present.