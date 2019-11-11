Man from M.P. arrested in cyber crime case

The Yemmiganur police arrested an accused in Madhya Pradesh in a cyber crime case on Friday and he was brought to Kurnool on Sunday. The accused, identified as Javeed Khan, 35, had reportedly taken ₹23,500 from Shabeer, a resident of Yemmiganur after promising to sell motorcycle.

According to the release, Shabeer transferred the amount to Javeed Khan after seeing an advertisement on OLX. After the money was transferred, Javeed Khan allegedly switched off his mobile phone. Shabeer approach the Yemmiganur police.

After registering the case, the Yemmiganur police approached the Regional Cyber Forensics Lab (RCFL). During the course of the investigation, the RCFL officials figured out that the accused is Javeed Khan a resident of Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Later a team of four — three form Yemmiganur police and one from RCFL — travelled to Damoh district and arrested Javeed Khan with the help of MP police.

He was also produced in a local court on Friday and brought to Kurnool after the court issued a transit warrant. Javeed Khan would be produced in a trial court in Kurnool soon.

The SP commended the RCFL officers for investigating the matter thoroughly and promptly. He later appealed to the people to be more careful while purchasing things online.