Andhra Pradesh

Man from Kanchili dies of meningitisin Bahrain

A 46-year-old man, Buddapu Chandrasekharam, died of meningitis in Bahrain on Saturday. He belonged to Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam district.

Initially, it was reported that he died after being infected with coronavirus. But, later it was officially confirmed that Chandrasekharam died of meningitis and communicated the same to his family members.

Additional District Medical and Health Officer B. Jagannatha Rao said the department received the communication from Bahrain with regard to his death.

